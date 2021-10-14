Bald Eagles shot in Louisiana, U.S Fish and Wildlife Service offer reward for information on illegal act

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WGNO) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are looking for information on the shooting of two American bald eagles.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the two mature American bald eagles were recovered in Rapides Parish on Kincaid Lake.

The bald eagles displayed gunshot wounds from a small-caliber firearm.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to a conviction of the person or persons responsible for this unlawful act.

Bald eagles are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Violations of these statutes carry maximum criminal penalties of up to $100,000 and $15,000 respectively and/or up to one year in federal prison.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service Special Agent Brad Rabalais at 601-331-0292, call the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-442-2511, or contact the LDWF Pineville district office at 318-487-5427.