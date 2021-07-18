Balloon release held for Shamia Little in the area that her body was found

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday evening, the family and friends of Shamia Little held a Balloon Release in her honor in the 4100 block of Curtis lane in the area where her body was found Monday.

People were encouraged to wear the colors black, purple, or silver, similar to the balloons.

The Balloon Release came with a lot of different emotions from attendees, all wanting justice for the seventeen-year-old who was last seen July 6th at Doug Williams Park.

So far, law enforcement has not identified any suspects, and a $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

“He or she or whoever did her, your day is coming. Nobody’s child deserves to sit up and be done like this,” said attendee Barbara Smith Iverson, adding that parents need to start keeping a better eye on their children.

“There is just too much violence, too much violence in this country, too much violence in this city. And it’s sad that we are losing our beautiful talented children to the streets of Shreveport,” she said.

Michael Williams, also an attendee, said Little’s death hits very close to home. His sister was abducted in 1980 and never returned. He said his sister also attended Booker T Washington High School, the same school where Little would have begun her senior year in August.

“It ain’t easy ya’ll,” Williams said. “This may look good like a celebration but this a memorial. They’re going to need your prayer; they’re going to need your support; they’re going to need your phone calls.”

A friend of Little’s brother, 18-year-old Recharee Wells, said he is deeply saddened by Little’s death, that he had known her from the time she was young.

“You know we just can’t come together at all. All we ever think about is gun play. All we ever think about is taking each other lives. It’s just hurtful,” Wells said.