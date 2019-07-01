Barksdale AFB issues statement regarding airman’s shooting death

BARKSDALE AFB, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base issued the following statement early Monday afternoon about the death of USAF Tech Sgt. Perry Bailey Jr., who died from a gunshot wound Sunday morning after an intruder broke into a home where he was staying in south Caddo Parish:



“Our hearts go out to TSgt Bailey’s family, friends and co-workers,” said Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander. “The loss of any Airman is an unbelievable injury for our team.”



Bailey was the Non-commissioned Officer in Charge of Education and Training for the 2nd Medical Group. He joined the Air Force in 2003 and was stationed at Andersen Air Force Base and Joint Base Langley-Eustis prior to arriving at Barksdale AFB in 2017.



“TSgt Bailey was an enormously respected and loved member of the Medical Group as well as the entire Barksdale AFB First Responder team.

He was an outstanding paramedic and mentor to the younger medics – a true professional and a great Airman,” said Lt. Col. Scott Carbaugh, 2nd Medical Operations Squadron commander. “We are understandably devastated by his untimely passing, but are receiving outstanding support from the entire Barksdale family.”

The case is still under investigation by local authorities. Please refer all questions about the case to Cindy Chadwick at (318) 681-0666 or cindy.chadwick@caddosheriff.org.



Please direct questions related to Barksdale AFB to 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs at 318-456-1015 or 2BW.PA@us.af.mil.

