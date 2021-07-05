Bastrop Police investigating drive-by shooting that killed 10-year-old child

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting.

According to their Facebook group, police were called to Carbon Plant Road, an area known as “the slab”, around 9:50 p.m. on July, 4, 2021, in reference to a drive-by shooting.

Officers say when they arrived they found a 10-year-old child that had been shot once through the chest.

Police say the child was pronounced dead after being taken to Morehouse General Emergency Room.

Police tell us their initial reports indicate that a large crowd was on the scene at the time of the shooting, but when police asked people what happened, everyone claimed to not see anything.

Police are asking the public to come forward if they have any information that could help with their investigation of a child’s murder.

If you know anything that can help, you are urged to call the Bastrop Police Department at (318) 281-1322 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at (318) 388-CASH (2274).

Police say they are withholding the name of the child at this time.

