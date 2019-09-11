Baton Rouge man found guilty of attempted rape, burglary of Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)— A Baton Rouge man has been convicted of breaking into a Shreveport woman’s home, helping himself to a drink, and threatening to rape her.

Torey Keith Kirby, 42, was found guilty Tuesday by a Caddo Parish jury on charges of attempted rape, simple burglary, and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the seven-man and the five-woman jury deliberated 30 minutes in District Judge Charles Tutt’s courtroom.

During the trial, the jury heard evidence, testimony from the victim, the arresting officer, and the detective who worked the case.



The evidence showed that on January 8, 2018, an intoxicated Kirby entered the victim’s home in the Broadmoor neighborhood through an unlocked door, found the victim asleep in bed, stood over her while smoking a cigarette and drinking a bottle of alcohol stolen from inside the house, before being chased out by her dog.

Then while the victim called 9-1-1, Kirby returned and threatened to rape the victim. When he started to pull his pants down, the victim escaped, and the police arrived to make the arrest.





Kirby is set to return to Judge Tutt’s court on October 21 for sentencing. He faces prison terms of up to six years for unauthorized entry, from one to 12 years for the burglary conviction and up to 12-1/2 years without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence for attempted rape.





Prosecutors were Assistant District Attorneys William Gaskins and Mallory Richard. Kirby was defended by Michael Enright and Mary Harried.