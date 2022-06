BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are on the scene of a shooting where one person was injured.

According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Boone and Nattin Street around 12:30 p.m. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Police do not have a gunman in custody at this time.

This is a developing story it will be updated when more information is released.