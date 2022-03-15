BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens are facing charges after leading Bossier City police on a brief car chase that ended in a crash in downtown Shreveport early Tuesday morning, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries.

According to Lt. Bart Cavanaugh, a Bossier City patrol officer spotted a car near Pierre Bossier Mall that had been reported stolen. The officer attempted to pull the car over, but the driver instead took off.

During the pursuit, the police say the teens made a u-turn on Texas Street and headed toward downtown Shreveport. It ended when the stolen car crashed into another vehicle just north of the Blind Tiger on Spring Street. The driver of the vehicle they hit was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. A passenger was also injured.

The teenagers in the stolen vehicle were checked out at the hospital but not seriously injured. They are facing criminal charges, however. According to Lt. Cavanaugh said, the driver of the vehicle will be charged with aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce and possession of stolen things. The juvenile passenger will be charged with possession of stolen things.

Cavanaugh says the teens were turned over to Shreveport police in the presence of their parents for further investigation.