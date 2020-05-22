BCPD: 3 teenagers arrested in connection to Greenacres area car break-ins

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three teenagers accused of breaking into three cars in the Greenacres neighborhood are behind bars following an investigation by the Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Unit.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, the teenage boys are charged with two counts simple burglary and one count of attempted simple burglary in connection to three vehicle burglaries in the Greenacres area, including Douglas Street. One of the teenagers is 16-years-old, and the other two are 15-years-old.

Bossier City police made a previous arrest Thursday in south Bossier involving two other teenagers along with their parents in connection to a series of car break-ins in the Golden Meadows neighborhood.

Chief Shane McWilliams says he wants to remind residents about the importance of reporting suspicious activity to the police in addition to posting it on social media.

“If you don’t report it to us, we can’t act on it,” said Chief McWilliams.

“We encourage you to put it up on your social media but we also encourage you to report it to us.”

BPCD says video surveillance footage from personal home security systems is often useful in helping to solve property crimes. Information can be provided to the Bossier City Police Department by calling the non-emergency line 318-741-8605.

