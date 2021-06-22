BCPD: 4th man arrested in May 19 shooting in Shady Grove

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Bossier City’s Shady Grove neighborhood a month ago.

Booking records show that 18-year-old Collin Seets is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of armed robbery.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, May 19 around 11 p.m. near Normand Avenue and Mike Street. According to BCPD, residents called and gave a detailed description of the suspect’s vehicle whose occupants were firing guns. A patrol officer stopped the vehicle at Shady Grove Dr. and Lark St. Officers took three people inside the vehicle into custody. Two guns and ammunition were also found inside the vehicle.

Lorenzo Thomas, 20, Tyler Lewis, 20, and Malik Washington, 18, were all charged with illegal use of weapons.

Shell cases were found in multiple locations. Detectives determined that the suspects were firing guns into the air from the vehicle and no one was injured.