BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man is being held on a $350,000 bond after doctors determined his 4-month-old baby had been severely abused.

Corey Jackson, 29, was taken into custody Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to Bossier City Police.

According to the BCPD, on Tuesday, Jackson took his infant son to Willis-Knighton Pierremont hospital after the baby had what was described as a “medical emergency” in their home at the Oasis Apartments in the 1700 block of Old Benton Road.

When Jackson arrived at the hospital with the baby boy, he was unresponsive, which hospital staff reported as severe respiratory distress.

Police say CPR was administered to the infant for 12-13 minutes before he was even stabilized enough to be rushed to Willis-Knighton South’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in southwest Shreveport.

After he was transferred and was stable enough to be examined, doctors found multiple areas of high-density lesions and intracranial hemorrhages, several rib fractures and one wrist fracture, and numerous retinal hemorrhages.

The baby is currently listed as critical but medical personnel say his condition is expected to worsen as his brain continues to swell. His injuries have been attributed to “non-accidental trauma.”