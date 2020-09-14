BCPD: Beware of warrant scam

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If someone calls you asking for money to avoid going to jail, don’t fall for it.

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is warning residents about a phone scam in which callers are posing as Bossier City police and falsely telling them that they have an active arrest warrant. The scammer will then ask the person to send money to recall the warrant.

In the most recent reports, the caller poses as a police sergeant and specifically requests gift cards.

As technology improves, so does the level of sophistication of these scams. In some cases, the scam calls appear to originate from a legitimate Bossier City Police Department phone number.

The Task Force wants residents to know that BCPD does not make calls demanding payment.

If you have any doubts about the authenticity of a call, hang up and contact the Bossier City Police Department directly.

