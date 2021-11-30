BCPD deploys armed robbery task force for holiday shopping season

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police have once again activated their annual armed robbery task force as the holiday season kicks into high gear.

Police say the operation is designed to deter armed robberies of businesses and individuals during the holiday season. The task force includes the use of marked and unmarked units that patrol businesses and high-traffic areas.

The task force is also designed to respond rapidly if a robbery should occur, police say. The officers assigned to this detail are supplemental to standard patrol staffing.

The task force is funded each year through a grant from the United States Justice Department.