BCPD: Detectives watch as suspect pulls tool out of his pants & robs lock box

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Late Thursday, Bossier City police arrested 30-year-old Florida man on charges of theft, simple burglary and resisting an officer.

Alfredo Quinones, of Hialeah, Fla., was taken into custody after BCPD officers caught him in the act of stealing a whole lot of money from apartment dwellers.

BCPD officers responded to reports of theft of rent checks and money orders from lock boxes at the Misty Hollow Apartments and the Parkland Villa Apartments last week.

Thursday night, officers and detectives surveilled the Parkland Villa Apartments and watched Quinones walk up lock box and pull a burglary tool out of his pants.

Alfredo Quinones at the lock box at a Bossier City apartment complex

When officers confronted him, Quinones tried to run. But not fast enough. Officers apprehended Quinones and gave him a ride to the Bossier City Jail where he was booked for felony theft and resisting an officer.

Quinones is suspected of stealing nearly $6,000 in rent checks and money orders from the two apartment complexes.

While carrying out a search warrant on Quinones’ vehicle, investigators located additional evidence linking him to the crimes.

Quinones was originally scheduled to appear in Bossier District Court on Friday, but he needed an interpreter, so his case was continued until Monday.

His bond was set at $35,700 – $500 for resisting an officer; four counts of theft, three of which were set at $5,000 and one at $10,000; and 10 counts of simple burglary of an inhabited building.

The investigations are ongoing.

Detectives with the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force say the danger in this type of crime is that the stolen checks could potentially be washed out, re-written, and then cashed.

The money orders, if not fully filled out, could also be cashed. Good record keeping can help protect renters from these types of crimes. The stub from a money order can serve as proof of purchase in the event the money order is lost or stolen.

Anyone with information on these crimes should contact Bossier City police at 318-741-8605 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. Tips can be given anonymously by downloading the Bossier Crime Stoppers P3tips mobile app or logging onto www.p3tips.com.