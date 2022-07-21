BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Bossier City say they are investigating a possible catalytic converter theft ring.

According to BCPD Lt. Bart Cavanaugh, multiple vehicle catalytic converters were stolen in recent months by one or multiple people around Bossier City, and investigators believe the thieves may also be getting paid to steal the devices, which convert toxic exhaust emitted by an engine into more environmentally friendly gases.

Thieves steal the converters for their valuable metals that turn a quick profit.

Cavanaugh also says the trucks people are targeting are box trucks, older vehicles, and work trucks. Ford F-series pickups are the most popular targets, according to CARFAX, but Cavanaugh says Toyotas are beginning to be particularly popular with these types of thefts around here.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous and wants to be eligible for a reward can call Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.