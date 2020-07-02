BCPD investigating shooting at Pelican Garden Apartments, 1 man wounded

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Bossier City where a man was wounded by gunfire Wednesday night.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to the 1800 block of East Texas Street around 8:00 p.m. about a shooting. When officers arrived at the Pelican Garden Apartments, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and there is no word on his condition.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

