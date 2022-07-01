BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City juvenile is facing attempted murder charges after exchanging gunfire with another juvenile at a home in Bossier City Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to investigate reports of shots fired call in the 1100 block of Boone Street around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they saw a male juvenile jumping a fence on the back side of a nearby apartment complex.

A K9 unit was later deployed to help find the juvenile. Police say patrol officers saw the juvenile run across multiple lanes of traffic on I-20 near Barksdale Boulevard as he attempted to flee. A K9 unit and responding officers captured the juvenile around 7 p.m.

Responding officers believe the juvenile and one of the victims in the home had had an altercation in the days leading up to the shooting. Thursday’s shooting allegedly happened after the juvenile spotted the victim, who is also a juvenile, at the residence.

Police say the juvenile and the victim at one point were both shooting at each other through the house, although no one was injured.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Police say the juvenile is also charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of Illegal carrying of a weapon, and one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities stemming from outstanding arrest warrants from a previous incident that occurred in May of 2022.

His bond is set at $790,000 and the investigation is still ongoing.