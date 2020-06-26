Police seeking man who took a swim in Bass Pro Shops aquarium

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Bossier City say they are trying to identify the man who slid into the aquarium at Bass Pro Shops on Thursday and took a swim before climbing out and running out of the store.

According to BCPD, a complaint was filed Friday morning after the business determined that there would be costs associated with emptying and cleaning the 13,000-gallon aquarium, which features species of fish local to the region.

Video showed the man swimming in the tank, climbing out of it and then running out of the store.

Police say they have a couple of leads they are working but if anyone knows this man and where he might be is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8611.

