BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are investigating the robbery of an elderly man in the parking lot of a local casino parking lot Thursday night.

According to police, a 77-year-old man was approached by several individuals in the Margaritaville parking lot around 10 p.m. while he was getting something out of his car. The individuals stole cash from the man and drove off in a white Chevy Tahoe.

One of the individuals had a gun but the elderly man walked away unharmed, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.