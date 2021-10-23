BCPD: Quick turnaround arrest in early-morning Central Park drive-by shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police made quick work in capturing a man who allegedly committed a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in the Central Park neighborhood.

Marcos Delaluz, 23, was arrested around 7:45 a.m. Saturday by Shreveport police after he was found to have fugitive warrants out of Bossier City, and was later transferred to Bossier City Jail.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Bossier City Police patrol officers responded to reports of shots fired call in the 2400 block of Barbara Street.

When they arrived, officers found that a residence and two vehicles had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Evidence at the scene let police to develop Delaluz as a suspect in the incident, which police believe to have been domestic in nature. Shortly after police identified Delaluz, he was located in Shreveport and taken into custody.

Delaluz was booked into the Bossier City Jail on one count of assault by drive-by shooting, one count of illegal use of weapons and two counts of aggravated criminal property damage.