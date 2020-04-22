BCPD releases images in hopes to ID woman accused of stealing purse at Walmart

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department has released images in hopes of identifying a woman who allegedly stole someone’s purse at Walmart.

According to BCPD, the theft happened on Saturday, April 11 at 2536 Airline Drive. Police say the woman in the photos took the victim’s purse after it was briefly left unattended inside of the store, and she fled the scene.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com/ to submit your tip via the web.

