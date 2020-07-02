BCPD releases name of victim in fatal shooting at Pelican Gardens Apartments

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department has released the name of a man who was mortally wounded by gunfire at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

Related Content BCPD investigating fatal shooting at Pelican Gardens Apartments

According to BCPD, 19-year-old Z’Kryius Wilson was found by officers at the Peilcan Gardens Apartments on 1820 East Texas Street when they were called about a shooting that happened just before 8:00 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found Wilson unresponsive inside of an apartment, and he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wilson was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he was pronounced dead.

BCPD says they determined that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The investigation is still ongoing.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.