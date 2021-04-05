BCPD seeks ID of two people possibly tied to multiple car burglaries

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying two people who may have been involved in several car burglaries in Bossier City.

The burglaries happened back on March 16 at the Bayou Mobile Home Park in the 5900 block of E. Texas St.

According to the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division, two people were seen on surveillance video breaking into multiple vehicles in the trailer park. The people also stole several items from the vehicles, before driving away in a white four door Chevrolet Truck.

Photo Courtesy: Bossier City Police Department

Photo Courtesy: Bossier City Police Department

Anyone who can identify these two people is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com. You can also call the BCPD Property Crimes Division at (318) 741-8635.