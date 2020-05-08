BCPD seeks public’s help to ID man in attempted robbery at Walmart

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are asking the public to help them identify a man who allegedly attempted to rob the Money Center at Walmart on Airline Drive early Thursday evening.

According to BCPD, surveillance video shows a man wearing a black security guard jacket, a black hat with the word security on the front of it, and a gray wig. The masked robber pulled out a handgun and demanded money from a cashier at the Money Center.

An officer was flagged down around 4:00 p.m. and immediately responded to the robbery. The robber was able to get away before the police arrived. No money was stolen from the business and there were no injuries reported.

Police say the robber appears to be over the age of 35, weighs about 200 pounds, and stands about 5’8.

Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 318-741-8611.

