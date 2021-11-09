Bossier City police seek to ID suspects in robbery of woman at knifepoint in casino bathroom

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are looking for two women who allegedly robbed another woman at knifepoint in a casino restroom Saturday morning.

Police say the victim told investigators she was in a restroom around 8 a.m. at a casino when the white female seen in the security footage pulled out a knife and robbed her of $5,000 in cash.

The victim told police the knife-wielding woman then left the bathroom with another woman, who can also be seen in the video.

Anyone with information on this incident or these individuals is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. Those who provide information may remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.