BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City police officer is in custody following his arrest Sunday as part of an ongoing federal investigation into the police union, according to the Bossier City Police Department.

According to a statement released by BCPD early Sunday evening, Sergeant Harold “BJ” Sanford was arrested Sunday afternoon by agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

BCPD says Bossier City administration officials were notified Sunday of the ongoing investigation, and federal agents executed a search warrant at the Bossier City Police headquarters at Bossier City Hall for records related to Bossier City Police Local 645 International Union of Police Association.

According to the FBI, the investigation is related to Sanford’s role as president of the local police union. BCPD says Sgt. Sanford was immediately placed on administrative leave and Bossier City officials are cooperating fully with investigators.

The statement did not indicate what Sanford is charged with or where he is being held.

The statement says Bossier City has no further comments at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.