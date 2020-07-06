BCPD: Shreveport man charged in Wednesday night Bossier homicide

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department has made an arrest in connection with Wednesday night homicide in Bossier City.

Devarcus Deandre Harris, 27, of Shreveport was taken into custody Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Z’Kryius Wilson of Bossier City.

Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, BCPD officers responded to multiple calls reporting gunshots at the Pelican Gardens apartment complex at 1820 East Texas Street.

When officers arrived they found an unresponsive man inside an apartment who had been shot muiltiple times.

The victim was identified as Wilson, who was taken to Oschner’s LSU Health, where he later was pronounced dead.

After further investigation officers learned the shooting happened in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Detectives developed Harris as a suspect in the crime and obtained an arrest warrant.

Harris was booked into the Bossier City jail on a $350,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

