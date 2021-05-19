BCPD: Suspect arrested & charged in 2020 homicide and 3 counts of attempted murder

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City detectives have made three arrests in two shootings, one of which was fatal, which took place more than a year ago.

Roger Hicks, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the January 2020, death of 29-year-old Sheniquel Sade O’Neal.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 17, 2020, Bossier City police found O’Neal shot to death in her vehicle that had crashed on I-220 near Airline Drive.

Hicks, who was arrested in late February and charged with attempted three counts of first-degree murder in a Jan. 30, 2020, shooting in which shots were fired into a home in the 5000 block of Honeysuckle Lane in Golden Meadows.

Three people – two adults and a 9-year-old girl who suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, were inside the house.

After more than a year of investigation into the homicide and shooting, Bossier City police first arrested Hicks on Feb. 25, and charged him with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and on Wednesday announced Hicks has been charged with first-degree murder in O’Neal’s death.

Detectives developed Hicks as a suspect in the child’s shooting on Honeysuckle Lane and arrested him on three counts of attempted first-degree murder in late February of this year. On May 13, Hicks, who is being held in Bossier Maximum Security, waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the three counts of attempted first-degree murder in Bossier District Court.

Bossier detectives continued their investigation and were able to link Hicks to O’Neal’s death, arresting him at Bossier Max this week on the first-degree murder charge. On Wednesday, Hicks appeared in Bossier District Court via video from Bossier Max and told the judge he could not afford an attorney.

In addition to Hicks, detectives arrested Aaron Simmons for first-degree murder and Tamara Green for accessory after the fact and failure to report certain felonies for their involvement in the murder.

Both crimes are suspected to be the result of an ongoing feud involving illegal drugs.

Hicks’ total bond is set at $11,775,500, while Simmon’s bond is set at $3.5 million. Green’s bond is set at $175,000.

Sheniquel O’Neal’s murder had been the one unsolved homicide in Bossier City for the year 2020.

The arrests are the result of detectives’ determination to solve the crimes. Both investigations are ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

Anyone with information on the crimes can contact Bossier City police at 318-741-8605 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. Tips can be given anonymously by downloading the Bossier Crime Stoppers P3tips mobile app or logging onto www.p3tips.com.