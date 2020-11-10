BCPD: Suspects sought in early-morning shooting that left victim wounded

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are searching for suspects in an overnight shooting.

Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Bossier City Fire Department first responders and BCPD officers responded to reports of a shooting victim on Wilbanks Street.

When they arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, said Tracy Landry, public information officer for Bossier City.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in what was described as non-life threatening injuries.

According to Landry, no suspect has been identified, but police are investigating neighborhoods around the area where the victim was found, along with areas on Barksdale Boulevard to learn the location where the victim was shot.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605.

To give an anonymous tip, contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip online or through the mobile app. The mobile app is secure, password-protected, and anonymous..

