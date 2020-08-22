BCPD: Texas man charged in overnight fatal shooting at Margaritaville

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman is dead and a Fort Worth, Texas man is behind bars charged with her murder after an overnight shooting at a Bossier City Casino Hotel.

Garrett Michael Benson, 24, was arrested by Bossier City Police detectives, following an early- morning investigation into the fatal shooting at Margaritaville Resort Casino Hotel.

At 2:17 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a domestic disturbance in one of the rooms in the hotel, at 777 Margaritaville Way.

Police located the deceased woman with an apparent gunshot wound, in the room. Investigators identified Benson as the suspect in the homicide, arrested him on a charge of second-degree murder.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of family.

