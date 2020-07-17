BCPD: Woman caught on camera stealing expensive purse from Dillard’s

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier authorities want to know if you recognize a woman accused of stealing an expensive purse from Dillard’s.

The theft happened back on June 22 at Pierre Bossier Mall in the 2900 block of E.Texas St.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Property Crimes Division, surveillance video showed a white female, wearing a light-colored shirt and black pants, cut the cable connected to a pink and brown Louis Vuitton purse, place it on her shoulder and leave the store without paying for it. The purse was valued at $2,600.

Anyone with information on this woman’s identity is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.

If you submit a tip you will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

