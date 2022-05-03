BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier school employee was arrested Monday after officers say a student told detectives they were given drugs and encouraged to share nude pictures.

Deandre Demar Council is facing multiple charges after officers say he confessed to giving marijuana, money, and gifts to a student at the school where he worked. Deputies report a student told them he was given gifts in the hopes he would send nude or clothed photos of himself to Council. The student reportedly told officers that Council shared pornography with him and another student.

Officers say Council admitted to sending pornography to the children and deleting some of the photos and social media apps from his phone before authorities searched it.

He has taught in Bossier and Caddo since 2014, although the majority of his career has been in Caddo.

Bossier Parish Schools said in a statement Tuesday:

“This type of behavior is not tolerated at Bossier Schools and the district has since severed all ties with this individual following his arrest. We are cooperating fully with investigators and encourage anyone with additional information to report it to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.”

The case is still under investigation. If you believe there are any additional victims contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Council is charged with one count of distribution of schedule I narcotics, one count of indecent behavior with juveniles, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one count of obstruction of justice evidence. He is booked into Bossier Max. Bond has not been set.