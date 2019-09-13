Benton man arrested, accused of sex crimes against children

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Benton man is behind bars, accused of sex crimes against children.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 73-year-old William Edwards of the 100 block of Theresa Lane was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of molestation of a juvenile and two counts of aggravated crime against nature.

Investigators the alleged crimes involved at least two juvenile, teenaged victims

Edwards has been booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Prison on a $350,000 bond.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Edwards’ arrest becomes the latest in a series of arrests related to sex crimes involving children. Earlier this week, a Haughton man was arrested, accused of having inappropriate sexual relations with pre-teen and teenage juveniles. Last week, a Bossier Parish schools substitute teacher was arrested, accused of engaging in sexual relations with a student.



“We realize that when you have arrests like this following thorough investigations, it might make it look as though our parish is unique to such crimes,” said Sheriff Whittington following the teacher’s arrest. “No, what’s unique for Bossier Parish and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office is having an SRO in the schools, up-to-date investigative and forensics techniques, and a continued attitude that public safety remains our top priority. That’s why we love calling Bossier Parish home.”

