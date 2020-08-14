Benton man behind bars, accused of having sexual relations with child

Seth Perot, 28, is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. (Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Benton man is behind bars for allegedly having sexual relations with a child in early August.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Seth D. Perot is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

BPSO says deputies and detectives investigated the case and determined that Perot initiated and engaged in a sexual act earlier this month with the child.

Perot was arrested on Wednesday, August 12 and he was taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking. The investigation is still ongoing, according to BPSO.

