Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Benton man is behind bars in Bossier Parish on child pornography charges.

Trevor Griffin was arrested at his home on Burt Blvd. in Benton on Thursday. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says they received a tip that Griffin was in possession of child pornography. The 22-year-old was arrested for possessing child pornography and for destroying evidence prior to his arrest.

According to BPSO, detectives found images of juveniles under the age of 13 in his possession. The sheriff’s office says during the investigation, Griffin confessed that the images were his and he destroyed other images on his electronic device.

Griffin is booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility on six counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count of obstruction of justice and evidence tampering. His bond is set at $250,000.

BPSO says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding crimes against children can contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.