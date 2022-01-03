Benton man charged with attempted murder after partner goes to ER with knife wound in neck

Jose Rafael Gomez, 61, is charged with attempted murder after police say his partner showed up at the ER with a knife wound in the neck. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Benton man is charged with attempted murder after his partner was brought to the hospital with a knife wound to the neck.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives were notified by hospital staff that the victim arrived at the emergency room with a knife wound to her neck that she got at home.

Hospital staff also told police that she had been punched in the face.

Detectives got a search warrant on the home and found evidence of a struggle.

Jose Rafael Gomez, 61, was arrested and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Gomez was booked Saturday morning into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a $160,000 bond.

