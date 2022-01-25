BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Benton man was arrested Friday for allegedly molesting two children.

David Lawrence Smith, 42, is charged with two counts of forcible molestation of a juvenile for inappropriately touching two children. One of the children told police he tried to start a sexual relationship with them.

Smith has been booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond is set at $300,000. Detectives ask anyone if you have information about crimes against children to call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.