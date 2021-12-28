Benton man extradited from Indiana to face child sex crimes charges in Bossier Parish

48-year-old Denton Stanley is behind bars after being arrested for sex crimes invovling juveniles. (Source: Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Benton man is behind bars in Bossier Parish after being arrested in Indiana for sex crimes involving juveniles, and the sheriff’s office is encouraging any other victims to come forward no matter how long it has been.

According to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, 48-year-old truck driver Denton Stanley was arrested by federal marshals on December 1 on a warrant from Bossier Parish. Stanley was extradited back to Louisiana on December 21 and booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility.

He is charged with one count of aggravated crimes against nature, three counts of molestation of a juvenile or a person with a physical or mental infirmity, and one count of first-degree rape with a victim under 13. Stanley’s bond is set at $425,000.

Detectives believe there may be other victims. They urge anyone who may have been a victim of Stanley’s or has information about any sexual crime, is encouraged to contact Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.

Sheriff Whittington emphasizes that the time limit for reporting sexual crimes is lengthy. Whittington encourages victims to come forward even if the crime happened five, 10, or more than 20 years ago. The statute of limitations is 30 years after the victim turns 18 years of age.