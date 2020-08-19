Benton man wanted for abusing his girlfriend captured, found hiding out at friend’s house

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Benton man wanted for abusing his girlfriend has been captured after deputies found him hiding out at a friend’s house.

Zachary Cole, 30, was arrested shortly after midnight Wednesday in the 1100 block of Hwy 162.

According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Cole was trying to escape deputies while at the home of his friend, 29-year-old Tristan Boatner. The nighttime “Delta Shift” deputies arrived to serve an arrest warrant and after a brief search they discovered Cole hiding inside a shed behind the house.

Cole was charged with False Imprisonment and Domestic Abuse Battery after he allegedly chest-bumped his girlfriend and held her against her will when she tried to leave home on Saturday.

Tristan Boatner arrested and charged with Obstruction of Justice-Evidence Tampering

Boatner was arrested and charged with Obstruction of Justice-Evidence Tampering for hindering, delaying and preventing deputies from finding Cole.

Both men have been booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. Bond for Cole has been set at $30,000, and bond for Boatner is pending.

