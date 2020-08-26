Benton man will spend next 12-years-and-change in federal penitentiary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – a Benton man on Wednesday was sentenced to spend more than a dozen years in federal prison after being convicted on drug charges, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook.

Sentenced on a charge of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, 40-year-old Willie Player was sentenced to 12 years and seven months, followed by three years of supervised probation.

While conducting a narcotics investigation in 2018, law enforcement agents set up surveillance of Player and others who were known to be distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in the Shreveport/Bossier City area.

Phone conversations between Player and other co-conspirators were intercepted and they were found to be arranging transactions to sell methamphetamine in various quantities.

Between April and June 2018, law enforcement agents observed Player travelling from the Western District of Louisiana to Waskom, Texas, to purchase various amounts of methamphetamine.

On June 13, 2018, after purchasing methamphetamine in Waskom, Texas, Player was travelling back to the Shreveport area. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop the vehicle Player was driving near West 70th and Pines Road but rather than stopping, Player stepped on the gas and kept on going at a high rate of speed.

The old adage that speed never killed anyone may be true, but running a red light and getting your vehicle grazed by a truck when you’re trying to outrun the police at a high rate of speed probably isn’t a very good idea. It was at that point that Player’s escape plan began to unravel. He lost control of his car and struck utility poles before crashing into a fence surrounding an apartment complex.

Law enforcement officers found methamphetamine in the vehicle with Player and he was arrested.

On Nov. 14, 2019, Player threw in the towel and pleaded guilty to the charge.

And the rest, as they say, was history.

The DEA and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.

