Benton police seek help finding car burglary suspect

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Benton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect involved in several vehicle burglaries.

Milton Ray Johnson is suspected of breaking into the Bossier Parish Highway Department on September 12, burglarizing several vehicles and stealing a vehicle. He is also suspected of several burglaries at Benton Storage. Johnson is wanted for 2 counts of Simple Burglary and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Police say he is approximately 5′ 3″ with brown eyes and grey hair. He has a recognizable gait when he walks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Police Department at (318) 965-0579 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or to log onto www.p3tips.com to submit tips via the web.

For a secure and password-protected mobile app for smart devices, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. Anonymity is guaranteed.

Both the website and the mobile app feature integrated Two-Way Dialog capabilities which allow the tipster to come back and provide additional information to their tip at any time.

They also provide a secure way for the coordinator to ask the tipster questions pertaining to a tip if detectives have further questions regarding the tip.

Both P3 mobile app and www.p3tips.com make it possible for reward information website is so that reward information can be given to the tipster upon request through the same secure and encrypted interface.