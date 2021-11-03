Benton teacher arrested after firing gun during road rage incident

(l) Jason Engle, 51, is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and the Illegal Use of a Weapon; (r) Kevin Wooley, 22, is charged with Aggravated Criminal Property Damage (Source: Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Benton Middle School teacher is facing charges after opening fire during a road rage incident in Haughton.

According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, it happened Saturday in the Dogwood subdivision. 51-year-old Jason Engle told deputies that he was being followed by two vehicles, a Black Dodge Charger and a White Chevrolet Silverado when the cars began to follow and drive aggressively behind him on Bellevue Road.

Engle is an art teacher at Benton Middle School, as well as a cross country coach.

Detectives say Engle began “brake-checking” the vehicles behind him as they drove into the Dogwood subdivision. This continued until the white truck rear-ended Engle. Engle stopped his car and said he noticed both drivers exit their vehicles and began to walk towards him. This is when Engle said he got out of his vehicle and began firing a revolver into the truck. He then got back into his vehicle and drove home where he contacted police.

Engle was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and the Illegal Use of a Weapon and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on a bond of $40,000.

The driver of the white truck, Kevin Wooley, 22, was also arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Criminal Property Damage. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a $15,000 bond.