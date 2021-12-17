Benton woman killed when teen failed to yield at intersection

BENTON, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash early Thursday night claimed the life of a Benton woman after a teen crossed oncoming traffic and struck her car.

According to Louisiana State Police 20-year-old Madison Miller was driving south on Airline Dr. in a 2019 Kia Rio just after 4:00 p.m. Thursday when a teen driving a Chevrolet pickup was traveling northbound on Airline. The teen tried to make a left turn at the traffic signal on Kingston Rd. but failed to yield to oncoming traffic, hitting the front of Miller’s car.

Miller was restrained at the time of the crash. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where she was pronounced dead. The teen was also restrained and suffered minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were taken and sent for analysis, but law enforcement does not currently suspect impairment to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.