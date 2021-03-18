Bicyclist hit in shooting on Vivian Street, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting that left a bicyclist critically wounded in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call just before 4:00 p.m about a shooting in the 2800 block of Vivian Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper chest.
SPD says the man was riding his bike when a dark blue sedan with Texas tags drove up and began firing shots at him. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.
Police are questioning witnesses at the scene and the shooting is under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.