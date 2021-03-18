Bicyclist hit in shooting on Vivian Street, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting that left a bicyclist critically wounded in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call just before 4:00 p.m about a shooting in the 2800 block of Vivian Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper chest.

SPD says the man was riding his bike when a dark blue sedan with Texas tags drove up and began firing shots at him. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

Police are questioning witnesses at the scene and the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.