ARCADIA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Arcadia Police Department are searching for an inmate who escaped Sunday evening.

According to police, 32-year-old Geromy Dunn escaped after booking into jail around 6:30 p.m.

Dunn is approximately 6-feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a white T-shirt and was bare-footed. He was seen running north on Beech Street in Arcadia. Dunn has a lengthy criminal history for crimes such as burglary, auto theft, escape and battery, police say.

K-9 unit tracking dogs were unable to pick up a scent but units from Arcadia police and Bienville police are searching the area.

Police ask residents to lock their vehicles, doors, and homes and to call 911 if any suspicious activity is seen.