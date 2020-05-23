Bienville Parish man allegedly torches crashed truck to cover DWI evidence

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Jamestown man is behind bars after allegedly torching his truck in an attempt to cover up his alleged inebriated condition, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.

According to the SFM’s Office, following an investigation, 36-year-old John Bedgood was charged with one count of obstruction of justice by SFM agents and charges with one count of driving while intoxicate by the Louisiana State Police.

SFM agents later re-arrested Bedgood on one count of arson with intent to defraud after he allegedly tried to file an insurance claim on his burned-up crashed truck.

The SFM’s Office said it all started in the wee small hours of the morning on May 2, 2020, when the Bienville Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Louisiana Highway 154 in Ringgold.

When they arrived, firefighters found a crashed vehicle on fire with five uninjured occupants nearby.

Witness statements indicated Bedgood, the vehicle’s owner and driver, set the car on fire after the vehicle crashed to hide evidence of his alleged impairment.

At that point, the SFM said, firefighters contacted Louisiana State Police and SFM investigators, who came and launched an investigation.

After assessing the scene, SFM investigators confirmed the vehicle fire was intentionally set. Bedgood then was booked into jail on the obstruction charge in connection with the case.

Several days following that arrest, SFM investigators learned Bedgood filed an insurance claim on the vehicle and the new warrant was obtained for arson with intent to defraud.

Bedgood was then located, and back to the Bienville Parish Detention Center he went, where he was booked in on the new charge.

