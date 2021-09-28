Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks tips in fatal shooting of Gibsland man

GIBSLAND, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for information that could help lead investigators to a suspect in the fatal shooting of Gibsland man.

According to the sheriff’s office, 58-year-old Dennis Rushing was found fatally shot at his home on Fifth Street Friday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Bienville Parish Coroner Don Smith.

The sheriff’s office says investigators have interviewed several potential witnesses and are continuing to follow up on several leads but are not ready to name a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information that may be related to the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 318-263-2215.