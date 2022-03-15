ARCADIA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office says an inmate who escaped while he was being booked into jail over the weekend is back in custody.

The sheriff’s office says Geromy Dunn was captured by deputies late Tuesday afternoon without incident near the Arcadia Motel on Hwy 80 east in Arcadia in Bienville Parish.

Dunn has a lengthy criminal history for crimes such as burglary, auto theft, escape, and battery, according to the sheriff’s office.

There’s no word yet on the new charges Dunn will face.