Florida sisters found dead in canal, police name mother person of interest

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Lauderhill Police say the bodies of two young girls whose bodies were found in the same Lauderhill canal hours apart have been identified.

Police say sisters Destiny Hogan, 9 and Daysha Hogan, 7, were both found in the canal.

The bodies of the girls were found, hours apart, in a South Florida canal behind a condominium complex. Investigators say they’re treating the case as a homicide.

According to detectives Destiny’s first was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday. Daysha’s body was spotted just before 9 p.m. not far away.

Investigators have identified the girls’ mother, Tinessa Hogan, as a possible person of interest in the case but said she hasn’t been questioned.

Police said late Tuesday that no parents had come forward to say their child was missing. Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago says it’s “a very complicated case with a lot of moving parts.”