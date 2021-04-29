Body found after overnight shooting in Stoner Hill neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting in the Stoner Hill neighborhood that has left one man dead.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, SPD units responded to a shots fired call in the 2600 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, a man who was shot multiple times was found lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPD asks if you know any information in relation to this shooting to call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

The shooting remains under investigation.