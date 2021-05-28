Body found at Shreveport duck pond, BCPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City Police are on the scene in Shreveport where a body was found Friday morning at the duck pond on Kings Highway.

According to the BCPD, detectives are working a missing persons case involving multiple locations, but they say they will not be releasing further details until next of kin is notified.

Shreveport police say they are assisting BCPD with the investigation.

